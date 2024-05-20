Let me be president too – Dr. Bawumia begs ‘senior brother’ Mahama

20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has said former President John Mahama, his main contender in the 2024 presidential election, must allow him (Bawumia) to become president, too.

In a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his Palace in Wa on Sunday, 19 May 2024, Vice President Bawumia said his campaign has been devoid of insults, as advised by the traditional leader, and noted that he has told Mr Mahama to be patient for him to also ascend the presidency.

“I am very much guided by your advice and that advice is one that I have been implementing and sharing my ideas with the people of Ghana with no insult to anybody”, he said.

“Just my ideas and this is how I have been campaigning throughout. So that is the message we will be going around with. To tell Ghanaians what I am going to do as president and what we have done as a government to ask for the people’s support to go to the next level.”

He added: “My main opponent … [and I] are all your children. We are both from the North and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before. So, I have told him that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country”.

“I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years.”

— ClassFMonline