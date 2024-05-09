ModernGhana logo
Samuel Takyi joins Streetwise Management, quits Black Bombers

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Africa and Ghana’s only boxing medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games Samuel “Ring Warrior” Takyi has decided to quit the amateur ranks where he recorded 11 bouts winning 8 and losing 3.

In a statement on his social media platforms, Samuel Takyi aka ‘The Ring Warrior’ said

“To all Ghanaians, it is with a heavy heart that I leave the amateur ranks and fully commit myself to my professional career. It has been a fantastic journey and I want to thank all who helped me along the way culminating in that historic time at the Tokyo Olympics where I won my beloved Ghana a Bronze medal. I would like to thank Alhaji Inusa, Alhaji Taufiq and The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif for their support and to all my amateur coaches including the Head coach of the Black Bombers, Coach Asare without whom I would not have achieved so much success, I hope now to have the same success in the professional ranks and bring another world champion home to Ghana, God bless you all!!!,” The statement ended.

After the announcement, the Olympic medalist broke another news today that he has now signed with Streetwise Management, an International Boxing Management bankrolled by the top-notch Ghanaian manager Michael Amoo-Bediako Snr.

“Excited to join forces with Streetwise Management! Big dreams, bigger moves. Let’s write the next chapter together.

The news of the management deal with Streetwise was a few moments later confirmed by their CEO, Michael Amoo-Bediako

“@Streetwisemgt is excited to announce the signing of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist and 2023 Africa Games Gold Medalist @ringwarrior95.”

Streetwise Management is a boxing management organisation that boasts of a former world champion Richard Commey who doubles as an Ambassador. Streetwise also has a number of top prospects like the WBO African champion Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1, 16KOs) who are set to fight on the Fury vs Usyk bill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next weekend against undefeated Brit Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11KOs).

Streetwise also renewed its contract with a top lightweight prospect in Ahmed Hatim (8-0, 2KOs) a few days ago. Ahmed is set to face another undefeated fighter on June 8, an opportunity to be in contention for a title shot.

Africanus Neequaye of the James Town Gym is one of the young boxers signed by Streetwise.

The above-mentioned examples are just a few reasons why Samuel Takyi is in the perfect hands for success.

