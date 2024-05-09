MTN FA Cup semi-finals showdown set for Saturday and Sunday 

The Ghana Premier League will take the backseat this weekend as the centre of attention will be on the MTN FA Cup, with mouthwatering semi-final fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.

Defending champions Dreams FC in their quest to retain their title, would face off with Bofoakwa Tano while Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities would battle it out in the other fixture.

The action would begin on Saturday with Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities at the WAFA park in Sogakope.

The two sides who would be going into the game on the back of defeats in their premier league games would set out to prove a point in the FA Cup with heavy weights on their shoulders.

Especially for Legon Cities who have been inconsistent and would only survive in the league for next season, would see the FA Cup as an opportunity to win silverware.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian's side, have had a decent run in the FA Cup and deservedly cruised to the current stage after beating Bechem United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

They would be determined to unleash their best against Nsoatreman to secure a place at the finals and possibly lift the trophy.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman FC would also go into the game in their quest to make a remarkable history of getting into the finals.

It had been an interesting season for the premier league newcomers who seem hungry to taste silverware at the top level.

After an incredible performance against Karela United in the quarter-finals, they seem ready to surmount any challenge and Legon Cities must be wary.

Especially with talisman Manaf Umar and the likes of Eric Osei Bonsu and Foster Apetorgbor in hot form, the team looks set to cause harm.

The other semi-final game between Dreams FC and Bofoakwa Tano will follow at the same venue on Sunday.

With a lot to prove following their abysmal form recently in the premier league, Bofoakwa Tano would be plotting to cause an upset and deny Dreams FC a consecutive title.

It would also serve as a huge boost to the team who must find wins in order to secure a safe position in the premier league.

For Dreams FC the taste of continental football is one that they would hold onto and eager to return to the big stage after their incredible performance during the maiden appearance where they reached the semi-finals.

Having used the same route into continental football and with just two matches(two wins)to make a return, Dreams FC would grab the opportunity with both hands.

It promises to be an interesting semi-finals round of matches at Sogakope with a lot at stake for all four remaining teams,as fans should be assured maximum entertainment.