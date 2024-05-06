I am a Ghanaian and I speak Twi - Manchester City attacker Jeremy Doku

Manchester City forward, Jeremy Doku recently provided insights into his Ghanaian heritage, despite representing Belgium on the international stage.

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, the 21-year-old kicked off his international career with Belgium's youth teams, from U-15 to U-21 levels.

Although the Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressed interest in him, Doku chose to play for Belgium's senior team, debuting in a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in September 2020.

He later featured for Belgium in Euro 2020, earning 20 caps and scoring two goals for the European nation.

When asked about his Ghanaian roots, Doku acknowledged his parents' heritage and mentioned his ability to speak Twi, a language spoken in Ghana.

"Of course, I'm Ghanaian because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I've been there once, and I'll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago," Doku stated on the In The Premier League Chair show.

Doku joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer and has had a strong season under Pep Guardiola.

The versatile attacker has contributed five goals and eight assists for the club so far.