Tony Parker among French stars to carry Olympic torch in Marseille

The first participants in the Olympic torch relay were announced on Monday, two days before the event kicks off in the southern French city of Marseille. Among them are players from the Olympique de Marseille football team, former NBA champion basketball player Tony Parker and French rap artist Soprano.

On Wednesday 8 May, the flame will land in Marseille, France's second city, after a 12-day crossing of the Mediterranean aboard the three-masted Belem ship.

French swimmer Florent Manaudou will be the first torchbearer on French soil. The Olympic cauldron will be lit at around 7.45pm (Paris time).

Relay organisers said other torchbearers include Jean-Pierre Papin, from Olympique de Marseille football team – winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1991, NBA hall of fame former basketball player Tony Parker, Valentin Rongier, current OM captain, and Didier Drogba, another Marseille legend.

They are joined by former swimmers Fabien Gilot and Frédérick Bousquet, French rap singer Soprano torch and three-star chef Alexandre Mazzia.

Around a hundred torchbearers will be taking part on the first day.

Crossing Marseille

Then on 9 May, the flame will travel through Marseille, which, along with Paris, will be the only French city to be crossed for an entire day.

The relay will take place over eight segments via several of Marseille's most emblematic landmarks.

It will start at Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica, overlooking the Mediterranean, and end in front of the Stade Vélodrome.

From Marseille, the flame will follow a route throughout France, in mainland France and the French overseas departments, before taking its final resting place in the Tuileries Gardens in Paris on 26 July.