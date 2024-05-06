ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tony Parker among French stars to carry Olympic torch in Marseille

By RFI
Olympic Games David Dow, Getty Images via AFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
© David Dow, Getty Images via AFP

The first participants in the Olympic torch relay were announced on Monday, two days before the event kicks off in the southern French city of Marseille. Among them are players from the Olympique de Marseille football team, former NBA champion basketball player Tony Parker and French rap artist Soprano.

On Wednesday 8 May, the flame will land in Marseille, France's second city, after a 12-day crossing of the Mediterranean aboard the three-masted Belem ship.

French swimmer Florent Manaudou will be the first torchbearer on French soil. The Olympic cauldron will be lit at around 7.45pm (Paris time).

Relay organisers said other torchbearers include Jean-Pierre Papin, from Olympique de Marseille football team – winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1991, NBA hall of fame former basketball player Tony Parker, Valentin Rongier, current OM captain, and Didier Drogba, another Marseille legend.

They are joined by former swimmers Fabien Gilot and Frédérick Bousquet, French rap singer Soprano torch and three-star chef Alexandre Mazzia.

Around a hundred torchbearers will be taking part on the first day.

Crossing Marseille

Then on 9 May, the flame will travel through Marseille, which, along with Paris, will be the only French city to be crossed for an entire day.

The relay will take place over eight segments via several of Marseille's most emblematic landmarks.

It will start at Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica, overlooking the Mediterranean, and end in front of the Stade Vélodrome.

From Marseille, the flame will follow a route throughout France, in mainland France and the French overseas departments, before taking its final resting place in the Tuileries Gardens in Paris on 26 July.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s husband details monies stolen by house helps

4 hours ago

We didnt exonerate Cecilia Abena Dapaah – OSP debunks AGs claim We didn’t exonerate Cecilia Abena Dapaah – OSP debunks AG’s claim

4 hours ago

SHSSHTS students granted 4-day permission to partake in limited voter registration exercise SHS/SHTS students granted 4-day permission to partake in limited voter registrat...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoa Businesses running away from Ghana due to ‘dumsor’, high cost of electricity – B...

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘If 2024 elections are held today, Bawumia will win all regions except Volta’ — ...

4 hours ago

IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of laptops, fingerprint verifiers IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of l...

4 hours ago

Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this great election year — IMF to governments Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this ‘great elect...

4 hours ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Uncomfortable economic indicators driving multinational companies out of Ghana –...

4 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi You whine too much; focus and exercise your powers – Sammy Gyamfi to Kissi Agyeb...

4 hours ago

Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHSSHTS students 4-day permission to participate Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHS/SHTS students 4-day permi...

Just in....
body-container-line