ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to remain unbeaten

By FotMob
Football News Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to remain unbeaten
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak as they secured a 5-1 away victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The result leaves champions Leverkusen at the summit with 84 points, while Frankfurt sit sixth with 45.

Leverkusen's record unbeaten run, meanwhile, has now extended to 48 matches across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso's team opened the scoring through Granit Xhaka's bending strike from outside the box after 12 minutes.

Hugo Ekitike's perfectly timed header restored parity just after the half-hour mark, however.

Leverkusen retook the lead just before half-time through Patrik Schick's towering header.

It was 3-1 in the 58th minute, Exequiel Palacios converting a penalty after Niels Nkounkou pulled Nathan Tella by the shirt.

Jeremie Frimpong added a fourth for the visitors with 13 minutes remaining, tapping in from short distance, before the wing-back played a key role in Leverkusen's fifth, winning a penalty which was put away by Victor Boniface.

  • Data Debrief: Club history for free-scoring Leverkusen

Leverkusen have now scored 82 goals in this Bundesliga season, a new season record for the Werkself in the top flight.

They also lead the Bundesliga for the most goals from long-distance (11), most goals from set-pieces (23) and most goals in the final 15 minutes of matches (19).

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Security Expert Land disputes: We must strictly enforce land tenure, administrative laws—Securit...

7 hours ago

VR: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium V/R: Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium  

7 hours ago

District Chief Executive DCE, for Awutu Senya, Hon Moses Arhinful Acquah Eugene Arhin is a blessing to us — Awutu Senya DCE

7 hours ago

Confusion in NPP Walewale Confusion in NPP Walewale

7 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah Chieftaincy disputes becoming national security threats — Albert Kan-Dapaah

8 hours ago

Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA Exchange of old cylinders for new ones under CRM to begin soon — NPA 

8 hours ago

Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCOBOD CEO Cocoa Farmers Association urges Akufo-Addo to disregard allegations against COCO...

8 hours ago

WNR: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango WN/R: Papaase residents kick against alleged plans to mine on River Kantango  

9 hours ago

CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaahs money laundering case CDD-Ghana criticises govt handling of Cecilia Dapaah’s money laundering case

9 hours ago

Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line