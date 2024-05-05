Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to remain unbeaten

Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak as they secured a 5-1 away victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The result leaves champions Leverkusen at the summit with 84 points, while Frankfurt sit sixth with 45.

Leverkusen's record unbeaten run, meanwhile, has now extended to 48 matches across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso's team opened the scoring through Granit Xhaka's bending strike from outside the box after 12 minutes.

Hugo Ekitike's perfectly timed header restored parity just after the half-hour mark, however.

Leverkusen retook the lead just before half-time through Patrik Schick's towering header.

It was 3-1 in the 58th minute, Exequiel Palacios converting a penalty after Niels Nkounkou pulled Nathan Tella by the shirt.

Jeremie Frimpong added a fourth for the visitors with 13 minutes remaining, tapping in from short distance, before the wing-back played a key role in Leverkusen's fifth, winning a penalty which was put away by Victor Boniface.

Data Debrief: Club history for free-scoring Leverkusen

Leverkusen have now scored 82 goals in this Bundesliga season, a new season record for the Werkself in the top flight.

They also lead the Bundesliga for the most goals from long-distance (11), most goals from set-pieces (23) and most goals in the final 15 minutes of matches (19).