PL: Chelsea thrash West Ham to stay on track for Europe

Chelsea strengthened their chances of securing European football next season, cruising to victory against West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

It took just 15 minutes for Chelsea to get their noses in front with Cole Palmer reacting quickest to meet a loose ball in the West Ham box.

West Ham almost hit back immediately when Jarrod Bowen's header crashed back off the crossbar, but it was one-way traffic from then on.

Chelsea doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through Conor Gallagher before Noni Madueke headed in the third six minutes later.

Nicolas Jackson struck twice in the second half to round off a wholly positive afternoon for the Blues.

With just three games left to play, Chelsea's season seems to be heading for a strong finish as they have climbed up to seventh and sit just two points shy of sixth-placed Newcastle, while West Ham, who have two games remaining, stay ninth.