PL: Cole Palmer scores as Chelsea beat Brighton to go sixth

By Eurosport
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Brighton Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton,
1 HOUR AGO
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, Image credit: Getty Images

Cole Palmer's brilliant season with Chelsea continued as his goal helped the Blues boost their European qualification hopes with a win at Brighton in the Premier League.

Palmer netted his 22nd league strike of the season, meeting Marc Cucurella's cross with a looping header into the far corner in the 34th minute.

And the visitors added a second 14 minutes after the restart when Christopher Nkunku coolly dispatched Malo Gusto's cutback.

Having been so dominant Chelsea gifted Brighton a way back into the game when substitute Reece James - playing just his second match in 2024 after coming back from a long-term injury - was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Joao Pedro.

In the 97th-minute Danny Welbeck netted to halve the deficit, tapping in a Pedro cross, but the visitors held on.

Chelsea moved up to sixth in the table and currently sit in a Europa League spot.

They will guarantee a place in Europe next season if they claim a point at home to Bournemouth on the final day.

Brighton fell to a seventh defeat in ninth matches but remain in 10th place.

