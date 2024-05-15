WAFU Zone B U17 Championship: Joseph Narbi grabs MVP award in Ghana’s big win over Ivory Coast

Black Starlets winger, Joseph Narbi, stole the spotlight in the U17 team's remarkable 5-1 triumph over Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship opener, earning himself the MVP award.

Narbi shone brightly, netting two goals as the Black Starlets dominated Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday.

His first goal, a stunning volley from a well-placed pass by teammate Mark Kagawa, set the tone for Ghana's commanding performance.

But Narbi wasn't done yet. As the game progressed, he continued to dazzle with his exceptional skills.

His second goal, a clinical finish from a rebound, further demonstrated Ghana's superiority.

Throughout the match, Narbi's speed, agility, and vision left Ivorian defenders struggling to keep up, while fans marvelled at his mesmerizing footwork.

His brace not only secured victory for Ghana but also highlighted his potential as a rising star in football.

With this impressive win, the Black Starlets have caught everyone's attention, with Joseph Narbi poised to lead the team to further success with his talent and inspiration.

The Black Starlets will next take on Benin in their second Group A game.