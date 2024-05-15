ModernGhana logo
WAFU B U17 Championship: Ghana's Black Starlets brush aside Côte d'Ivoire in 5-1 win

WAFU B U17 Championship: Ghanas Black Starlets brush aside Cte d'Ivoire in 5-1 win
The Black Starlets of Ghana showed their class on Wednesday afternoon to put Côte d'Ivoire to the sword in a 5-1 win to kick off the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations tournament.

In the match played at the University of Ghana Stadium, the Black Starlets survived an early scare as goalkeeper Michael Armed pulled off a good save to keep the game goalless.

Following that nervy start, the Black Starlets managed to crawl into the game to overcome the difficulty posed by the well-drilled Ivorian side.

In the 27th minute, Joseph Larbi broke the deadlock of the game to give Ghana the lead after latching onto a beautiful through ball over the top of the Ivorian defense.

With that goal, the Black Starlets took control of the match and scored a second in the 42nd minute before the break.

That equalizer was also scored by Joseph Larbi.
After the halftime break, the Black Starlets continued to press forward and were rewarded with three more goals.

Goals from Godfred Sarpong, Herve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah propelled the Ghana U17 team to a big 5-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Black Starlets after the massive win today have to prepare for their next game against Benin.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

