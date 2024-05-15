Match Report: Dreams FC 2-1 Bechem United – Hunters fall in Dawu and return home empty-handed

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC have defeated Bechem United 2-1 to pick maximum points from their outstanding Week 19 game in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs were originally scheduled to lock horns in March to clear the fixture but the game was postponed by the Ghana FA due to Dreams FC’s participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the game today, Dreams FC scored first after just 10 minutes when Godfred Atuahene equalized with a fine strike.

After going behind, Bechem United pushed forward and improved their performance.

The efforts of the team paid off in the 37th minute after Ebenezer Adu Kwaw Boadi equalized to restore parity to the contest.

While both teams will go on to create several goal-scoring opportunities, it was Ishmael Dede’s goal in the second half that secured a 2-1 win for Dreams FC at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win gives Dreams FC 35 points to keep the team two places above the relegation zone.

For Bechem United, the Hunters return home empty-handed but remain in the top half of the Premier League standings.