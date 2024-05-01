Champions League: Harry Kane reveals Jude Bellingham mind games before penalty

Harry Kane has revealed Jude Bellingham said "you're going to go left of the keeper" as the Real Madrid midfielder tried to put off his England team-mate before the Bayern Munich forward took his penalty in the Champions League semi-final.

Bellingham could be seen mumbling something to Kane as the Bayern striker stepped up to take the spot-kick in the 57th minute of the first leg.

However, the England captain placed his penalty to the right of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to give Bayern a 2-1 lead at Allianz Arena - although Vinicius Junior later also converted from the spot as the match ended all square.

Kane said afterwards he did not hear what Bellingham said on the pitch but that the 20-year-old told him after the match.

“In the moment, I didn’t know what he said but I spoke to him after and he said: ‘I know you’re going to go left of the keeper'.

"On the pitch, I knew he was there but I didn’t know what he said. But I went left anyway.

“It was nice for me because I saw the keeper go a little bit early and I put it away."

Kane reportedly asked Bellingham what he had said after the match and the England midfielder laughed as he realised the former Tottenham Hotspur striker had been too focused to hear him at the time.

It was Kane's 43rd goal in 43 games in all competitions this season and helps Bayern in their aim of finishing the season on a high, with the Champions League the only trophy they remain in contention for.

Kane left Tottenham last summer for an initial £86m in the hope of winning trophies with 11-time Bundesliga champions Bayern.

But Bayer Leverkusen have already halted that run while Thomas Tuchel's side were knocked out of the German Cup in the second round by third-tier side Saarbrucken.

The first leg leaves the tie finely balanced for the return on Wednesday at the Bernabeu to decide who goes to the final on 1 June at Wembley.