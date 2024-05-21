WAFU U17 Championship: Ghana’s Black Starlets defeat Benin 2-0 to reach knockout stage

The Black Starlets of Ghana are through to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship following a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday evening.

The Ghana U17 male national team have qualified for the next stage of the tournament being hosted in Accra after securing two wins to top Group A.

In the game against Benin today, the Black Starlets enjoyed the bigger share of possession and had control throughout the 90 minutes although the opponent had their moments to cause trouble.

Talented attacker Mark Kagawa broke the deadlock of the game in the 19th minute with a cheeky finish.

Just three minutes after that goal, highly-rated midfielder Theophilus Ayamga equalized with an unstoppable shot from outside the 18-yard box to further hurt the spirit of the Beninois.

Despite the comfortable lead, the Black Starlets could not stamp their authority on the game.

This resulted in Benin finding the back of the net late into the first half.

However, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

A fierce contest ensued in the second half but no goal was scored as Ghana held on to secure a 2-0 win at full-time.

The victory sends the Black Starlets to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship as winners of Group A.