ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU U17 Championship: Ghana’s Black Starlets defeat Benin 2-0 to reach knockout stage

Football News WAFU U17 Championship: Ghanas Black Starlets defeat Benin 2-0 to reach knockout stage
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Black Starlets of Ghana are through to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship following a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday evening.

The Ghana U17 male national team have qualified for the next stage of the tournament being hosted in Accra after securing two wins to top Group A.

In the game against Benin today, the Black Starlets enjoyed the bigger share of possession and had control throughout the 90 minutes although the opponent had their moments to cause trouble.

Talented attacker Mark Kagawa broke the deadlock of the game in the 19th minute with a cheeky finish.

Just three minutes after that goal, highly-rated midfielder Theophilus Ayamga equalized with an unstoppable shot from outside the 18-yard box to further hurt the spirit of the Beninois.

Despite the comfortable lead, the Black Starlets could not stamp their authority on the game.

This resulted in Benin finding the back of the net late into the first half.

However, the goal was disallowed due to offside.
A fierce contest ensued in the second half but no goal was scored as Ghana held on to secure a 2-0 win at full-time.

The victory sends the Black Starlets to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship as winners of Group A.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction at Arbitration Tribunal over contract termination, demands 3bn Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction ...

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corru...

1 hour ago

2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard for you – Bawumia to Ghanaians 2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing ...

2 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — ...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Rapper accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a live video [VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live v...

2 hours ago

You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far —Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West...

2 hours ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

3 hours ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

Just in....
body-container-line