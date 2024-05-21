Black Princesses' African Games bonuses paid; World Cup qualification bonuses yet to be settled

The Black Princesses of Ghana have received their full bonuses for winning the African Games.

Led by coach Yusif Basigi, the team clinched gold by defeating their rivals, Nigeria, in the final of the football competition held at Cape Coast Stadium in March.

Each player received the equivalent of $3,000 in Ghana Cedis, as reported.

Before the tournament, the Sports Ministry had announced that gold medalists would get $3,000, with silver and bronze medalists receiving $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

However, the Black Princesses are still awaiting their promised bonuses for qualifying for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Each team member is owed $6,000, which they were assured before the African Games, but the payment has yet to be made.

The team is scheduled to begin their World Cup training camp next month, ahead of the tournament's start in August.