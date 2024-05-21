ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season

By BBC
Football News Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has left the club by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino, 52, took charge of Chelsea on 1 July, signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Argentine was under pressure after an underwhelming first half of the season but a run of five successive wins to end the season ensured they finished sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea were also runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity," Pochettino said.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Pochettino was Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, which led to Frank Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left.

Amicable exit
Pochettino, whose tenure falls just short of 12 months, is understood to have departed on very amicable terms; he felt leaving was the right decision following discussions with senior club officials.

He had been seen as the man to mould Chelsea into credible title contenders again after their £747m expenditure on transfers during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Argentine also enjoyed a significant budget, with a further £400m-plus spent on players, including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkunku.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction at Arbitration Tribunal over contract termination, demands 3bn Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction ...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corru...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard for you – Bawumia to Ghanaians 2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing ...

3 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — ...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Rapper accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a live video [VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live v...

3 hours ago

You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far —Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West...

3 hours ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

4 hours ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

Just in....
body-container-line