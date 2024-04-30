ModernGhana logo
30.04.2024 Football News

Bashir Hayford delays game by sitting in the middle of the pitch over biased officiating [VIDEO]

30.04.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, caused a delay in their game against Bechem United on Saturday by sitting in the middle of the pitch, protesting against biased officiating.

During the match at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Hayford took a seat on the field, leading to a 20-minute halt in play. His actions were a response to what he perceived as one-sided officiating.

"The fans were hurling insults and even objects at me and the players. We felt we had to defend ourselves, so we took refuge on the pitch, but honestly, I also responded to them," he told Akoma FM.

"In my 30 years in the game, I have never witnessed anything like this. It felt more like a war than a football match."

After the brief interruption, Hayford left the field, allowing the game to resume. Despite being a man down, Bechem managed to avoid defeat.

The draw leaves Lions in the relegation zone, trailing Bofoakwa Tano by three points, who are just above the relegation zone.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

