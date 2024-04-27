ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Andre Onana costs Manchester United as Burnley grab draw

By BBC
Football News Andre Onana's tackle was similar to one not awarded against Wolves in Manchester United's opening game of the season
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Andre Onana's tackle was similar to one not awarded against Wolves in Manchester United's opening game of the season

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana cost his side victory as Zeki Amdouni converted a late penalty to grab a priceless point for relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Despite another unconvincing display from Erik ten Hag's men, they did look set for victory thanks to Antony's well-taken 79th-minute effort.

But, just as he did on the opening day against Wolves, Onana recklessly charged from his line in an attempt to punch the ball clear but hit an opposition player instead.

Although referee John Brooks missed the incident in real time, unlike against Wolves the video assistant referee, Peter Bankes, stepped in. Substitute Amdouni recovered from being on the wrong end of Onana's fist to send the keeper the wrong way.

The result moved Burnley to within two points of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, whom they play at Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

It means United are still to win successive league games since February and, with new technical director Jason Wilcox watching on, boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle, although they were not as loud as the ones triggered by Ten Hag's decision to take off teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after 65 minutes.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

We saved 57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration kits - EC We saved $57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Dumsor: Ill be in police custody if I speak, I vex —DKB Dumsor: I’ll be in police custody if I speak, I vex — DKB

4 hours ago

We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next generation —Mustapha Gbande We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next gene...

4 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his people out; naniama, wu be ti borborliborbor — Anyidoho Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his p...

4 hours ago

Mahama's agenda in hisnext 4-year term will be 'loot and share' —Koku Anyidoho Mahama's agenda in his next 4-year term will be 'loot and share' — Koku Anyidoho

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo If you're president and you can't take care of your wife then you're not worth y...

4 hours ago

Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali 

4 hours ago

GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice

4 hours ago

Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President 

Just in....
body-container-line