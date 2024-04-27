PL: Andre Onana costs Manchester United as Burnley grab draw

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana cost his side victory as Zeki Amdouni converted a late penalty to grab a priceless point for relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Despite another unconvincing display from Erik ten Hag's men, they did look set for victory thanks to Antony's well-taken 79th-minute effort.

But, just as he did on the opening day against Wolves, Onana recklessly charged from his line in an attempt to punch the ball clear but hit an opposition player instead.

Although referee John Brooks missed the incident in real time, unlike against Wolves the video assistant referee, Peter Bankes, stepped in. Substitute Amdouni recovered from being on the wrong end of Onana's fist to send the keeper the wrong way.

The result moved Burnley to within two points of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, whom they play at Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

It means United are still to win successive league games since February and, with new technical director Jason Wilcox watching on, boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle, although they were not as loud as the ones triggered by Ten Hag's decision to take off teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after 65 minutes.