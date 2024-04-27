PL: Jeffery Schlupp scores stunner as Crystal Palace draw at Fulham

Jeffrey Schlupp hit a 25-yard stunner as Crystal Palace salvaged a Premier League point at Fulham.

Adam Wharton's pass found Schlupp outside the box in the closing stages, with the substitute's powerful effort arrowing into the top corner to leave goalkeeper Bernd Leno helpless.

Rodrigo Muniz's thumping header had put Fulham in front shortly after the break.

The Brazilian got on the end of Timothy Castagne's pinpoint cross as he continued his fine form since the end of January.

But Palace, now four matches unbeaten in the league, showed fighting spirit to come back with minutes left to play, after being the better team in the first half.

Michael Olise, starting in place of the injured Eberechi Eze, had a promising chance for Palace early on but shot wide of the post.

It looked like the visitors could end up punished for their profligacy in front of goal when Chris Richards headed an Olise free-kick over the bar, while in-form Jean-Phillipe Mateta volleyed high over the bar from close range.

Fulham's best chances before the break came when Muniz almost caught Dean Henderson out at his near post and Issa Diop headed over from the resulting corner.