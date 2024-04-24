Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has to learn many things - Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca remains critical of Abdul Fatawu despite his standout hat-trick in the team's commanding 5-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday night.

Maresca stressed that while Fatawu played a pivotal role in the win, there are still areas where he needs improvement.

The win propelled the Foxes four points clear at the top of the Championship, putting them in a strong position for promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester only needs one win from their remaining two games to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, with the added possibility of climbing if Leeds United stumble against QPR on Friday.

In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester after the game, Maresca underscored the challenges of nurturing young players.

"He's young, and there's still a lot for him to learn," Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester. "The issue with young players is they can be inconsistent."

"I just joked with him that in the next two games, he'll be on the bench," the manager quipped. "Otherwise, he'll start shooting from everywhere, since he scored!"

Fatawu's impressive display included neatly slotting the ball for Leicester's opening goal and curling in a shot from the edge of the area, showcasing his promising talent.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who joined Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon has made 41 appearances, scoring six goals and 12 assists to his credit.