WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets not under pressure to qualify for AFCON - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has assured that the Black Starlets are not feeling pressured to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast for the tournament scheduled from May 15 to 28, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Asante Twum expressed his confidence in the team's ability to rise to the occasion and handle any pressure that comes their way.

"Pressure is part of the game, whether you're the host or playing elsewhere, it's always there," he said.

"We have a strong footballing history, and that gives us confidence. The pressure will work in our favor, especially with the support of our fans. The fans filled the Accra Sports Stadium during the African games, and I believe they will cheer the team to victory once again," he added.

The Black Starlets are currently in Russia for a four-nation tournament, where they will face teams from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Serbia.