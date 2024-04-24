It is my best game so far this season - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after scoring first Leicester City hat trick

Ghana international. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is beaming with pride after his standout display against Southampton, declaring it as his top performance of the season.

The 20-year-old winger made waves by netting his first-ever hat trick on Tuesday evening at the King Power Stadium during a thrilling English Championship clash.

Leicester City's triumph catapults them four points clear at the pinnacle of the league table, putting them firmly on course for a Premier League comeback next season.

Reflecting on his scintillating showing, Issahaku shared his elation in a post-match interview, highlighting his attacking prowess and labelling Leicester's dismantling of Southampton as the pinnacle of his season.

He remarked, "Yeah... for the season, this is the best game so far for me and I’m so happy and I feel so good. It’s always good to play with Jamie and yeah, I feel so amazing right now, and we just keep going."

Since his arrival at Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has amassed an impressive tally of 6 goals and 12 assists, solidifying his status as a key contributor to the team's success.