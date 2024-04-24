I feel so happy, says hat trick hero Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his elation after netting his first hat-trick for Leicester City.

Issahaku delivered an outstanding performance as the Foxes dominated Southampton in the English Skybet Championship clash on Tuesday night.

The winger opened the scoring in the 25th minute and added two more goals in the second half, contributing to Leicester's commanding 5-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

This notable hat-trick marked a significant achievement for the young Ghanaian, who joined Leicester on loan from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

Issahaku played a pivotal role in four out of the five goals, also providing an assist for Jamie Vardy.

Reflecting on his performance, the right winger told Leicester's media team, "I don't think I can adequately express how I feel because it's just so amazing and I'm incredibly happy."

"This is what we're here to do, and we're determined to achieve more. I'm so thrilled. We've worked hard to get to this point, and we won't stop until we reach our goals," he added.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku now boasts 6 goals and 12 assists to his credit since joining Leicester.