CAF Confederation Cup: We will not be complacent against Zamalek SC in return clash - Dreams FC striker John Antwi

Dreams FC forward, John Antwi, has issued a warning to his teammates, urging them to avoid complacency as they gear up for their return leg clash against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side is set to host the Egyptian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

In the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, the FA Cup champions secured a goalless draw.

Antwi, speaking to Joy Sports ahead of the game, stressed the importance of approaching Sunday’s match with utmost seriousness.

"First of all, we are not going to be complacent. We went and got a draw there, and we know it (the reverse fixture) is going to be just as difficult here in Ghana. So like we have always been doing, we are going back to prepare very well and meet them," said the former Al Ahly striker.

"For now, I will say we are a bit ahead. I mean, going there to get the goalless draw… If we are able to win by 1-0 here, we go through. So like I said earlier, we are not going to be complacent but we will work hard and get the win to go through to the next stage," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC has announced that Sunday’s match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be free of charge. However, tickets will be sold for those who wish to be at the VIP and VVIP sections of the stadium.

Dreams have had a record-breaking season, reaching the semi-finals. They are expected to depart for Kumasi for the much-anticipated game today.