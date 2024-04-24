HISTORIC: Fatawu Issahaku becomes first Ghanaian to score a hat-trick in English Championship

ModernGhana logo
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made history on Tuesday night as he became the first Ghanaian player ever to score a hat-trick in the EFL Championship.

His outstanding performance stole the show as Leicester City demolished Southampton 5-0 at the King Power Stadium, bringing them closer to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Issahaku, currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been in excellent form this season, contributing 6 goals and 12 assists in the Championship and establishing himself as a key player for the Foxes.

The 20-year-old's hat-trick, a first in his professional career, showcased his talent and impact on the right flank. His goals, including a beautifully curled shot in the first half, sealed a memorable night for both him and the team.

After the final whistle, Issahaku celebrated with the fans, marking another milestone in his journey from Dreams FC to Championship history.

While other Ghanaian players like Christian Astu and Albert Adomah have made their presence felt in the Championship, it's Issahaku who has now carved his name into the record books.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are expected to make Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's loan deal permanent.

