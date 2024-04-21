ModernGhana logo
21.04.2024 Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup: Impressive Dreams FC hold Zamalek SC to a goalless draw in first leg in Cairo

21.04.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC held Egyptian giants, Zamalek FC to a stalemate in the CAF Confederation Cup tie on Sunday evening.

The Ghana Premier League side were hosted in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zamalek got their fans rallying behind them in the opening stages of the game as they searched for a brilliant start to the game,

However, the Still Believe lads held their nerves and sustained the early pressure that came along despite seeing very little of the ball.

The Egyptian side had the upper hand in terms of ball possession as well as chances created but could only hit two shots on target in the opening half which were all saved by Dreams goalkeeper Solomon Agbesi.

Zamalek's dominance shot up in the second half of the game, firing 15 attempts but managed just four on target.

Dreams on the other hand could only manage three shots after the recess with one going on target.

Agbesi's six saves on the day meant Dreams picked up a draw on the road in the first of two encounters against the continental giants.

Dreams, who are playing in the competition for the first time, will now look to get the better of the Egyptians when they host them at the Baba Yara Stadium in the return leg next week, April 28.

Meanwhile, Karim Zito's side are yet to lose at home since the start of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

