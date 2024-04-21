ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Everton beat Nottingham Forest to take big step towards safety

By BBC
Football News Idrissa Gueye's goal was his first in the Premier League since 11 November when he scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Idrissa Gueye's goal was his first in the Premier League since 11 November when he scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace

Everton took an important step towards Premier League survival with victory over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in a scrappy affair at Goodison Park.

Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil scored with long-range efforts in each half to settle the battle between the two clubs who have suffered Premier League points deductions this season - with appeals pending that could still shape their fate as the campaign reaches its climax.

Everton have now moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on Luton Town but Forest remain deep in trouble, only a point ahead of the Hatters.

Forest, however, were left fuming by referee Anthony Taylor ignoring three penalty appeals, including when Ashley Young handled in the closing moments of the opening half and then when the veteran tangled with Callum Hudson-Odoi as he raced in on goal in the second period.

After the match, Forest sent out a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, criticising "three extremely poor decisions" and the appointment of Stuart Attwell as video assistant referee for the game.

BBC Sport is contacting the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the English professional referees' body, for a response.

Everton broke the deadlock after 29 minutes when Gueye fired low past Matz Sels, only his second goal in a century of attempts from outside the area, with McNeil settling the destiny of the points when he drilled home via the post from 25 yards with 14 minutes left.

There were worrying scenes in stoppage time when Everton striker Beto went down after an aerial challenge with Morgan Gibbs-White.

He lay motionless and the game was stopped for eight minutes while he received treatment before he was taken away on a stretcher. He did, however, appear to gesture to the Everton supporters as he was leaving the pitch.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply Majority Leader Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply – Afenyo-Ma...

5 hours ago

Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease

6 hours ago

CR: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free C/R: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free  

6 hours ago

Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEWVC Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEW VC

6 hours ago

Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bossman Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bos...

7 hours ago

Charles Owusu Train accident: That's a suicide bombing attempt; God doesn't heal such madness ...

7 hours ago

I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —Dr. Adutwum I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —...

7 hours ago

Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging —Education Minister Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging — Educatio...

7 hours ago

CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss

Just in....
body-container-line