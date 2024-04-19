ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kurt Okraku has done well as GFA President - Mohammed Polo

Football News Kurt Okraku
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Kurt Okraku

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo, has lauded the current administration of Ghana Football, led by Kurt Okraku, stating it's among the finest he's witnessed.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion commended the present football governing body for its significant contributions to local football, particularly in advancing the women's game.

Polo emphasized his extensive experience in observing various football administrations and asserted that Okraku's leadership has revitalized Ghanaian football, contrasting it favourably against the previous era under Nyantakyi.

He remarked, “He (Kurt Okraku) has done tremendously well because there were huge expectations which brought a lot of tension on the GFA," he said.

"This is one of the best GFA administrations I have ever seen.

"I have been in the system and seen a number of the Ghana football administration and this is one of the best which have come and improve Ghana football because football was dead."

Reflecting on past challenges, Polo acknowledged the quality of players during Nyantakyi's reign but highlighted the inability to clinch major trophies.

He credited Okraku's efforts in reviving the sport and expressed optimism for the future under his continued leadership.

“Someone will say Nyantakyi’s time, but he had a crop of players who were dedicated and that was the generation who couldn’t win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They were quality but they couldn’t win.

"Things were going bad to worse, but this man, when he came, he was trying to put things in place but the result wasn’t coming. Fortunately, he’s got another term and we are seeing the result," the former Hearts of Oak coach said.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

NPP Performance Tracker prioritise toilets over substantive infrastructure devt projects — Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu NPP Performance Tracker prioritise toilets over substantive infrastructure dev’t...

32 minutes ago

Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes

32 minutes ago

Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC ties Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC t...

32 minutes ago

100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF $100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF 

32 minutes ago

Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line

32 minutes ago

Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident

32 minutes ago

Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage

10 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe fumes at unaccountable wasteful executive living large at the ex...

10 hours ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr helping a constituent wash I'll 'stoop too low' for votes; I'm never moved by your propaganda — Oquaye Jnr ...

10 hours ago

Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don't appreciate my efforts —Akufo-Addo jabs critics Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don...

Just in....
body-container-line