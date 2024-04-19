Kurt Okraku has done well as GFA President - Mohammed Polo

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo, has lauded the current administration of Ghana Football, led by Kurt Okraku, stating it's among the finest he's witnessed.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion commended the present football governing body for its significant contributions to local football, particularly in advancing the women's game.

Polo emphasized his extensive experience in observing various football administrations and asserted that Okraku's leadership has revitalized Ghanaian football, contrasting it favourably against the previous era under Nyantakyi.

He remarked, “He (Kurt Okraku) has done tremendously well because there were huge expectations which brought a lot of tension on the GFA," he said.

"This is one of the best GFA administrations I have ever seen.

"I have been in the system and seen a number of the Ghana football administration and this is one of the best which have come and improve Ghana football because football was dead."

Reflecting on past challenges, Polo acknowledged the quality of players during Nyantakyi's reign but highlighted the inability to clinch major trophies.

He credited Okraku's efforts in reviving the sport and expressed optimism for the future under his continued leadership.

“Someone will say Nyantakyi’s time, but he had a crop of players who were dedicated and that was the generation who couldn’t win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They were quality but they couldn’t win.

"Things were going bad to worse, but this man, when he came, he was trying to put things in place but the result wasn’t coming. Fortunately, he’s got another term and we are seeing the result," the former Hearts of Oak coach said.