PL Preview: Wolves host Arsenal as Liverpool head to Fulham

This weekend’s Premier League action will feature only seven matches from Round 34 – due to the FA Cup semifinals – but there is still the potential for major ramifications at both the top and bottom of the log.

Two of the three teams battling for the Premier League title will dominate the narrative, with Liverpool and Arsenal looking to put pressure on champions Manchester City, who are in action in the FA Cup against Chelsea.

The Gunners are first up, taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home on Saturday evening, while the Reds will head to London for a clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage late on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal are favourites to claim all three points at Molineux, but Wolves have been one of the surprise packages this season thanks to the great work done by manager Gary O’Neil, who will be hoping his team can take another stride forward in their development when they take on Mikel Arteta’s classy outfit.

“We need to mix things up a bit because of suspensions and injuries,” said the Wolverhampton boss. “Arsenal feel they’re in a really good moment, so they’re the ultimate test in the Premier League at the moment.”

The Cottagers, meanwhile, have performed strongly in West London this season and manager Marco Silva is hoping they can continue that trend against their Merseyside visitors: “Everyone is looking at us to see what we are capable to do against a top side like Liverpool. Of course, it’s a great chance for us, but if the club keep doing the right things I’m sure that it won’t be the last.”

The weekend’s action also boasts three relegation six-pointers, with Luton Town hosting Brentford and Burnley visiting Sheffield United on Saturday, while Sunday pits Everton against Nottingham Forest – a battle of two historic heavyweights who are looking to defy points deductions handed to them for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

“It's an experience nobody wants but it's the reality. The players don't seem affected at this time so we will see what it brings,” said Everton manager Sean Dyche on the psychology surrounding the penalties.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 20 April

16:00: Luton Town v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Sheffield United v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

20:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 21 April

14:30: Everton v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Aston Villa v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Crystal Palace v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:30: Fulham v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinals: