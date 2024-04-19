Asante Kotoko: Expect improved performance against FC Samartex - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum, is optimistic about a marked improvement as they gear up to face FC Samartex this weekend.

This assurance comes on the heels of an emergency gathering convened in Manhyia, prompted by the club's esteemed patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The purpose of the meeting was to address lingering issues affecting the team.

The decision to convene was fueled by Kotoko's lacklustre performance in the latter part of the season, managing just one victory in their last seven matches.

Speaking to Opemsuo Radio, Ogum expressed confidence in a revitalized display, promising a fresh energy and an overall uplifted performance to delight the fans come Sunday.

“I think they should expect a new performance, new energy level, in fact, everything new on Sunday in terms of performance. We will make the fans happy at the end of the day," he said.

Following a hiatus in training due to fan unrest, Prosper Narteh Ogum rallied the team for a session at Adako Jachie following the crucial meeting.

With Kotoko currently sitting 11th on the Premier League standings with 33 points, all eyes are on their clash with the league leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium, set to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Matchday 27.

Additionally, the playing body is scheduled to convene with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the game on Sunday, marking a significant step in resolving the club's challenges.