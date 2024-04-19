ModernGhana logo
We are underdogs against FC Samartex, says Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has voiced his acknowledgement that his team is approaching their upcoming match against Samartex FC as the underdogs.

Set to clash in Week 27 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors are gearing up to face off against the Premier League leaders this weekend in the Matchday 27 games.

In a pre-match interview with Opemsuo Radio, Prosper Narteh Ogum openly admitted that their opponents hold the upper hand in this contest.

Despite this recognition, Ogum expressed confidence in his team's ability to perform well and secure victory by the end of the match.

"Samartex FC needs to be commended for the consistency in their performance. They have done very well. For us at Kotoko our performance is not that good looking at our position on the league table," remarked Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Acknowledging the recent string of results, Ogum emphasized that Samartex FC emerges as the favoured side.

However, he assured that Kotoko is fully aware of this reality and is diligently working to achieve the desired outcome.

“We are going into this game as underdogs. If you look at our recent results it is clear that Samartex stands as the favourites. As a team, we are aware of this and we are working hard to get the results we are looking for. We are working on all aspects of the game to ensure we can match them boot for boot,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

The much-anticipated match between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC is slated to take place on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

