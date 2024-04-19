Asante Kotoko: We are not scared playing against FC Samartex - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, remains resolute despite Samartex FC's strong performance leading up to their upcoming clash this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face off against the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday 27 on Sunday.

Addressing the press ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Narteh Ogum, who has faced criticism due to recent poor results, assured fans that his team is undaunted by their opponent's league-leading position.

He emphasized that Asante Kotoko is diligently preparing and fully intent on securing a victory against Samartex FC.

"The form of Samartex does not scare us at all. We are Kumasi Asante Kotoko and we can pull a surprise any day," he told Opemsuo Radio," Narteh Ogum affirmed in an interview with Opemsuo Radio.

He further highlighted the team's heightened confidence levels, expressing confidence that with such morale, they can achieve the desired outcome on the pitch.

The confidence levels of the players are high and if we go into the game with that confidence we can get the needed results,” he added.

Despite currently sitting 11th on the league table with 33 points from 26 games, Asante Kotoko remains focused on turning the tide in their favour. The kickoff for this crucial encounter is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.