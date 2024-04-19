ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko: We are not scared playing against FC Samartex - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Football News Asante Kotoko: We are not scared playing against FC Samartex - Prosper Narteh Ogum
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, remains resolute despite Samartex FC's strong performance leading up to their upcoming clash this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face off against the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday 27 on Sunday.

Addressing the press ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Narteh Ogum, who has faced criticism due to recent poor results, assured fans that his team is undaunted by their opponent's league-leading position.

He emphasized that Asante Kotoko is diligently preparing and fully intent on securing a victory against Samartex FC.

"The form of Samartex does not scare us at all. We are Kumasi Asante Kotoko and we can pull a surprise any day," he told Opemsuo Radio," Narteh Ogum affirmed in an interview with Opemsuo Radio.

He further highlighted the team's heightened confidence levels, expressing confidence that with such morale, they can achieve the desired outcome on the pitch.

The confidence levels of the players are high and if we go into the game with that confidence we can get the needed results,” he added.

Despite currently sitting 11th on the league table with 33 points from 26 games, Asante Kotoko remains focused on turning the tide in their favour. The kickoff for this crucial encounter is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Former Kotoko Player George Asare elected SRC President at PUG Law Faculty Former Kotoko Player George Asare elected SRC President at PUG Law Faculty

5 hours ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo 2024 elections: Consider ‘dumsor’ when casting your votes; NPP deserves less — P...

5 hours ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana UTAG You have no grounds to call Mahama incompetent; you’ve failed — Prof. Marfo blas...

5 hours ago

New Patriotic Party NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: NPP creates better policies for people like us; we’ll vote for B...

5 hours ago

A gas pipeline facility Don’t exchange your life for wealth; a sparkle of fire can be your end — Gender ...

5 hours ago

Ghanas newly installed Poland train reportedly involved in accident while on a test drive Ghana’s newly installed Poland train reportedly involved in accident while on a ...

5 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes: Government imposes 4pm to 7am curfew on Sampa township Chieftaincy disputes: Government imposes 4pm to 7am curfew on Sampa township

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe fumes at unaccountable wasteful executive living large at the ex...

5 hours ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr helping a constituent wash I'll 'stoop too low' for votes; I'm never moved by your propaganda — Oquaye Jnr ...

5 hours ago

Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don't appreciate my efforts —Akufo-Addo jabs critics Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don...

Just in....
body-container-line