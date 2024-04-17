ModernGhana logo
CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe, Ahly, Esperance and Sundowns primed for semis

By Cafonline
The 2023/24 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign reaches a crescendo this weekend when four African heavyweights meet in the first leg semi-finals on Saturday, 20 April.

Al Ahly (Egypt), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive Tunis (Tunisia) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) are the four remaining clubs contending for Africa’s most prized club football crown.

The first leg semi-finals will be played this weekend, 20 April, with the return leg scheduled for 25-26 April 2024.

It has been 10 years since the Democratic Republic of Congo side, TP Mazembe – former FIFA Club World Cup finalists – reached the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

They will have to overcome a major hurdle this weekend when they meet current champions Al Ahly of Egypt in Lubumbashi.

Amongst the four clubs, a total of 21 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League titles have been won, with defending champions Ahly dominating with eleven titles, Mazembe with five, ES Tunis with four, and Mamelodi Sundowns with a single title.

In Tunis, ES Tunis continues their search for a fifth title after last tasting continental glory in 2019.

They welcome Mamelodi Sundowns, whose 2016 title is coupled with a recent confidence-boosting African Football League (AFL) triumph that has elevated their pedigree on the continent.

Very small margins separate the four clubs who all have championship mettle and an equal chance of going all the way this season.

  • TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Semi-Finals Fixtures:

Saturday, 20 April (First Leg)

  • 13h00 GMT | TP Mazembe vs Al Ahly SC
  • 19h00 GMT | Espérance Sportive Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Friday, 26 April (Second Leg)

  • 18h00 GMT | Mamelodi Sundowns vs Espérance Sportive Tunis
  • 19h00 GMT | Al Ahly SC vs TP Mazembe

All four clubs will be gunning for a place in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final, which has been confirmed to take place on Saturday, 18 May for the first leg, with the Second Leg confirmed for Saturday, 25 May 2024.

