PL: Fernandes double earns Man Utd point at Bournemouth

Manchester United twice had to come from behind to deny Bournemouth victory as the Red Devils' winless Premier League run extended to four games.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for the visitors, who first trailed to Dominic Solanke's opener before Justin Kluivert gave the Cherries a half-time lead.

Solanke ensured Bournemouth took reward for their positive start with an assured finish low into the corner after getting the better of Willy Kambwala in the 16th minute.

That breakthrough only served to further motivate the home side and Andre Onana was required to deny Milos Kerkez at his near post shortly after, before Luis Sinisterra shot narrowly wide and Ryan Christie twice went close.

Bournemouth were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when Fernandes levelled from Alejandro Garnacho's cut-back.

But Kluivert restored the hosts' lead five minutes later as a simple ball from Marcos Senesi exposed the generous amount of space between Diogo Dalot and Kambwala.

Bournemouth should have been out of sight before the interval, with wing-back Kerkez heading against the crossbar and Kluivert failing to beat Onana at close range, although Fernandes struck the bar with a superb attempt in response.

With the Cherries unable to extend their advantage, Fernandes equalised again midway through the second half - this time stepping up to convert a penalty awarded after Kobbie Mainoo's shot deflected on to the unfortunate Adam Smith.

United, whose hopes of securing European football were further dented, dropped one place to seventh following Newcastle United's 4-0 win over Tottenham earlier on Saturday.

Bournemouth, who remain 12th, thought they had been awarded a late penalty but, following a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review, Kambwala's foul on Christie was determined to have taken place outside the box.