ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ederson to miss title decider and FA Cup final

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Ederson joined Manchester City in 2017
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Ederson joined Manchester City in 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss their Premier League title decider and the FA Cup final because of a fractured eye socket.

The 30-year-old Brazil international was unhappy at being replaced after 69 minutes of Tuesday's 2-0 league win at Tottenham following a collision with Spurs' Cristian Romero.

Leaders City host West Ham on Sunday, knowing victory - or matching Arsenal's result against Everton - will seal a fourth consecutive title.

City meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 25 May.

Stefan Ortega, who made some key saves after replacing Ederson against Spurs, is set to deputise for the final two games.

The German has played in every round of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup over the past two seasons and was likely to feature at Wembley even if Ederson was available.

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

ICJ hears South Africa's calls to stop Israel Rafah offensive ICJ hears South Africa's calls to stop Israel Rafah offensive

34 minutes ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegal's Sonko welcomes hard-left Mélenchon in symbolic visit to Dakar

49 minutes ago

Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area 

49 minutes ago

Im going to keep my eyes on your allawa, therell be no delays in payment if I become president – Bawumia to trainee nurses I’m going to keep my eyes on your allawa, there’ll be no delays in payment if I ...

49 minutes ago

NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on their birthdays NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on th...

1 hour ago

Ill cut govt expenditure by GH30billion if elected president – Bawumia I’ll cut govt expenditure by GH¢30billion if elected president – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker Vormawor Ghana’s democracy is a joke, full of ways and means — Oliver Barker

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘The bible says no, our Quran says no, Ghanaians say no’; LGBTQ+ will never happ...

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africaleft and George Sarpong, Secretary to the National Media Commission NMC doing nothing about Oyerepa TV’s "dangerous" programmes — Sulemana Braimah

Just in....
body-container-line