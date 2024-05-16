WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament: There is still room to improve, says Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

16.05.2024 LISTEN

Black Starlets Coach, Laryea Kingston, remains optimistic about his team's potential for growth despite their strong start in the WAFU Zone U-17 Championship.

Ghana's U-17 side secured an impressive 5-1 victory against Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon at the Legon Sports Stadium.

In a post-game interview, Kingston commended his technical team and emphasized that there's still room for improvement for his players, despite the convincing win.

"Of course, there is more room for improvement... As technical people, we will review the game to identify areas where we can enhance our performance and ensure these young lads continue to develop," said the former Ghana international.

"We will analyze the video to correct our mistakes," he added.

The Black Starlets, aiming to qualify for the U-17 AFCON, will now face Benin in their final Group A game next week on Tuesday.