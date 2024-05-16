ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 16 May 2024 Football News

WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament: There is still room to improve, says Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament: There is still room to improve, says Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston
16.05.2024 LISTEN

Black Starlets Coach, Laryea Kingston, remains optimistic about his team's potential for growth despite their strong start in the WAFU Zone U-17 Championship.

Ghana's U-17 side secured an impressive 5-1 victory against Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon at the Legon Sports Stadium.

In a post-game interview, Kingston commended his technical team and emphasized that there's still room for improvement for his players, despite the convincing win.

"Of course, there is more room for improvement... As technical people, we will review the game to identify areas where we can enhance our performance and ensure these young lads continue to develop," said the former Ghana international.

"We will analyze the video to correct our mistakes," he added.

The Black Starlets, aiming to qualify for the U-17 AFCON, will now face Benin in their final Group A game next week on Tuesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

ICJ hears South Africa's calls to stop Israel Rafah offensive ICJ hears South Africa's calls to stop Israel Rafah offensive

34 minutes ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegal's Sonko welcomes hard-left Mélenchon in symbolic visit to Dakar

49 minutes ago

Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area 

49 minutes ago

Im going to keep my eyes on your allawa, therell be no delays in payment if I become president – Bawumia to trainee nurses I’m going to keep my eyes on your allawa, there’ll be no delays in payment if I ...

49 minutes ago

NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on their birthdays NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on th...

1 hour ago

Ill cut govt expenditure by GH30billion if elected president – Bawumia I’ll cut govt expenditure by GH¢30billion if elected president – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker Vormawor Ghana’s democracy is a joke, full of ways and means — Oliver Barker

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘The bible says no, our Quran says no, Ghanaians say no’; LGBTQ+ will never happ...

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africaleft and George Sarpong, Secretary to the National Media Commission NMC doing nothing about Oyerepa TV’s "dangerous" programmes — Sulemana Braimah

Just in....
body-container-line