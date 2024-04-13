ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus expresses admiration for Thiago Alcantara

West Ham attacker, Mohammed Kudus recently shared his deep admiration for Liverpool's midfield maestro, Thiago Alcantara.

In a candid interview, the Ghanaian forward opened up about his childhood idolization of Thiago, attributing it to the Spaniard's flair and creativity on the pitch.

"I liked Thiago Alcantara a lot. I love players that player with creativity and try to entertain the fans and you can see that from how I try to play. He was just too smooth for me," Kudus expressed to Sky Sports.

Having encountered Thiago in the Champions League while representing Ajax, Kudus didn't hesitate to label him as his toughest opponent yet.

"Thiago I will say, in the Champions League when Ajax we played against Liverpool. But I wasn’t surprised because he is my favourite player, to even be that close to him, he was too smooth. You can never get close, because he dictated the whole game," Kudus added.

Despite his relatively recent arrival at West Ham from Ajax last summer, Kudus has left an indelible mark on the club.

With an impressive tally of 13 goals across various competitions, he now holds the record for the highest-scoring Ghanaian player for the Hammers, surpassing Andre Ayew's previous record of 12 goals.

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus is determined to maintain his stellar form as West Ham gears up to face Fulham at the iconic London Olympic Stadium in their next Premier League fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

