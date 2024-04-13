CAF Confederation Cup: We have spent $400,000 so far - Dreams FC General Manager

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has revealed that the club has spent a staggering amount of over $400,000 in their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side are in the semifinals of the CAF inter-club competition after defying all odds.

Ahead of their semifinal game against Zamalek SC, Shardow speaking to Joy Sports revealed that they have spent the said amount so far.

“We have spent way beyond $400,000. Do you know how much it costs to host a match? Now you must first purchase tickets for all officials who attend the match: the referees and his assistants, the match commissioner, if there are VAR officials, the media officer, the general coordinator and the security officer. These are all people you must cater for in terms of flight, and you know how much an average ticket costs” Shardow disclosed in an interview with Joy News.

However, Shardow maintains a positive outlook on their somewhat lucrative spending, bearing in mind how Dreams has performed in the competition.

“The good news is that, per how well the team has performed in the competition we will not be making losses. If anything at all we are going to break even. Mind you the expenditure hasn’t ended yet, we are still looking to spend more to go to Cairo which is not going to be any small thing in terms of the economics but then we will try.”

Their first leg against Zamalek is scheduled for April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium with the second leg to follow on April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.