ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NSA supports Asamoah Gyan's Regional Games

Sports News NSA supports Asamoah Gyan's Regional Games
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian soccer legend Asamoah Gyan and his team paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA) on 12th April, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium, to officially invite them to the launch of the aforementioned event which will take place on Saturday, 8th June, 2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

This event is expected to herald competitions in various sporting disciplines, which is expected to be organized in all the sixteen Administrative Regions in Ghana.

In his remarks, the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Hon. Seth Panwum Boyoyo said the project is in line with the core mandate of the NSA and it is appropriate for the Authority to support the initiative.

The Director General of the NSA, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor on his part, added his voice to that of the Board Chairman and further stated that the Authority will make all its facilities available for the events and will further offer technical support with regards to officiating and provision of needed sporting equipment.

He further gave his blessings for the organizers to use the Official logo of the National Sports Authority for all their promotional materials without any hindrance.

He took the opportunity to endorse the event and also wished them well. Officials present at the meeting were the Deputy Director General of the NSA, Mr. Majeed Bawa, former Ghanaian National soccer star, Bafuor Gyan and other members of the Regional Games Team.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups in Tema Newtown Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups ...

3 hours ago

Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting centre Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting ...

3 hours ago

Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensation for victim Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensa...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant – Edudzi Tameklo alleges Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plan...

3 hours ago

Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan

4 hours ago

National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financial exploitation – Forum For Accountability National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financi...

4 hours ago

April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to 1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to $1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid

4 hours ago

Come together and lets rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng Come together and let’s rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng

4 hours ago

Former SSNIT boss, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorangleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I sacked SSNIT boss not because of misconduct but part of governance restructuri...

Just in....
body-container-line