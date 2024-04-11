ModernGhana logo
NBA: Nikola Jokic stars as Denver Nuggets beat Minnesota Timberwolves to top Western Conference

By BBC
NBA: Nikola Jokic stars as Denver Nuggets beat Minnesota Timberwolves to top Western Conference
Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 41 points to help the Denver Nuggets reclaim top spot in the Western Conference with a a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic added 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals on Wednesday night.

Denver lead the Western Conference by one game with two regular-season matches remaining.

The defending NBA champions are favourites to claim the number one seed and home advantage for the play-offs.

The Timberwolves are now tied for second place in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 127-89.

Injury-hit San Antonio were without star rookie Victor Wembanyama, who was ruled out with an injured ankle, while Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan also missed out through injury.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Devin Booker scored 37 points as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers moved to within one win of securing an Eastern Conference play-off spot with a 110-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points - scoring 29 and 25 respectively - as the Dallas Mavericks ended the Miami Heat's chances of a top-six seed with a 111-92 win.

There were also wins for the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Orlando Magic 117-99, and the Charlotte Hornets, who rallied from 18 points down to beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-114, while the Brooklyn Nets clinched a 106-102 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

