ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers calf injury in win against Boston Celtics

By BBC
Basketball NBA: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers calf injury in win against Boston Celtics
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the court with a calf injury in the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player collected 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks before he fell to the floor in the third quarter.

He clutched his left leg and was escorted from the court by team-mates.

The Bucks said he had suffered a left soleus strain and would not return for the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo's injury overshadowed an encouraging win for the Bucks, who ended their own four-game losing streak as well as the Celtics' five-game unbeaten run.

The Bucks have three games remaining in the regular season and are in a strong position to beat the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers for the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite scoring a game-high 33 points, LeBron James was on the losing side as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 134-120 defeat by the Golden State Warriors, with Klay Thompson scoring 27 points and Stephen Curry adding 23 points for the visitors.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points and blocked seven shots to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 102-87 win over an injury-hit Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 51 points for Western Conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves as they claimed a 130-121 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards, while Luka Doncic scored 39 points in a triple-double to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-104 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

There were also wins for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Sacramento Kings 112-105, and the Denver Nuggets, who emerged with a 111-95 victory over the Utah Jazz, while Jalen Brunson scored 45 of the New York Knicks' points in a 128-117 road win against the Chicago Bulls.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Boss, replaces him with Osafo Maafo

3 hours ago

40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom 40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom

3 hours ago

Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2 Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2

4 hours ago

GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20 fare increase GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20% fare increase

4 hours ago

EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists

4 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

4 hours ago

Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics Mahama will win survey as scanty, not properly done Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics’ ‘Mahama will win’ survey as ‘scanty...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Mahama Election 2024: I’m ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Maham...

4 hours ago

Mahama is bitter over NPPs free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye Mahama is bitter over NPP’s free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye

4 hours ago

Ghanas cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kokofu Ghana’s cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line