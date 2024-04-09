ModernGhana logo
09.04.2024

Ghana ready to host Commonwealth Games – Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

09.04.2024

Ghana's Ministry of Sports has engaged in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regarding the potential of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif conveyed to GHOne TV that the initial talks had been promising.

"In fact, the president of the Commonwealth Games visited Ghana, inspecting our facilities and engaging in discussions with me. I had the privilege of participating in some of their sessions," remarked Ussif.

He further added, "Their initiatives are inclined towards African nations. They emphasized the importance of Africa hosting the Commonwealth Games, and Ghana, with its current facilities, is well-positioned for it."

The 2026 Games presently lack a host city following Malaysia's rejection of the CGF's proposal, which included £100 million ($126 million) in support funds.

The financial implications for Ghana's potential hosting remain unclear, including the funding sources.

Ghana recently invested over $289 million in facilities, operational expenses, and associated costs to host the 2023 African Games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

