John Paintsil seeks 80 million Ghana cedis in damages

New Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil is seeking 80 million Ghana cedis in damages after suing journalists and media houses for defamation.

The journalists and media houses are the Multimedia Group, Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, Patrick Osei Agyemang, Christopher Nimley, Saddick Adams, and Veronica Commey.

The case is built on the fact that Paintsil is being accused of using a fake coaching certificate, making him unqualified to be part of Ghana’s technical team.

Patrick Osei Agyemang, also called “Countryman Songo” is alleged by the plaintiff to have made defamatory comments published by the Multimedia Group.

He stated: “Are we really willing to cheapen the Black Stars as a coach. Are we really willing to cheapen the Black Stars like this? Someone who is able to obtain a fake license. He doesn’t have a license, but he says he has it. He now has his b license. Even for the B, what are his results?”

Nimley on Omni Media Limited said: “You have appointed John Paintsil, somebody who himself is not even qualified to coach in the Ghana Premier League per your own requirement as the Ghana Football Association…This is a man who faked his license A certificate. I am stating it on record.”

Saddick also stated on Angel: “Another one is John Paintsil. He is my brother, but concerns, not just mine, arose among all of us in 2019 when he faked his certificate, which is against the laws of Ghana.”

Lastly, Veronica stated on GTV: “Paintsil does not have it [CAF License A]…but per what I know, it is public knowledge that Paintsil presented a fake certificate to indicate that he was a License A, a CAF License A holder, and I have a copy”

In a writ sighted by 3Sports, Multimedia, Omni, and Angel are being asked by Paintsil, who is being represented by Nobisfield Chambers, to pay 20 million Ghana cedis each in general damages for defamatory comments.

While, Osei Agyemang, Nimley, Saddick, and Veronica are each also being asked by the plaintiff to pay 5 million Ghana cedis in general damages for defamatory comments.

All the defendants are also expected to render an unqualified apology and a public retraction of the statements via the same medium of publication.

The writ is yet to be served but the burden of proof is on the defendants.

The defendants shall enter appearance eight days from the date the service of the writ of summons was effected on them either in person or through a lawyer, failure of which the plaintiff may apply to the court for a judgment in default of appearance.