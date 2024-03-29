Blockbuster quarter-final fixtures lined up for CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup weekend

Africa’s premier club competitions, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup make an exciting return this weekend as the Quarter-Finals of both competitions 2023/24 season officially resume today, Friday, 29 March.

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League marks the start of the knockout stage of both competitions with blockbuster fixtures lined up for both Friday and Saturday.

Tanzania will be the centre of African football attention this weekend as two of their biggest clubs, Simba AC as well as Young Africans FC welcome two gold medallists in reigning champions, Al Ahly SC as well as Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

The defending champions face Simba AC in a 18h00 GMT kick-off on Friday while Young Africans play host to the high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns the following evening.

In Lubumbashi, Angola’s Petro de Luanda will have a tough outing when they take on former champions TP Mazembe who are yearning for continental glory since their 2015 feat.

Later in the evening, Ivorian powerhouse, Asec Mimosas takes on Esperance Sportive de Tunis to round up the first leg of the two-legged Quarter-Finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

A Super Sunday is earmarked for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup as all four Quarter-Finals duels are set to take place.

The afternoon will see Nigeria’s Rivers United taking on the defending champions, USM Alger who go into the clash as firm favourites as title holders but will be wary of the danger posed by the Nigerians at home.

Ghana’s Dreams FC will be away to Mali’s Stade de Malien who last lifted the title in 2009 through a dramatic penalty shootout against Algeria’s ES Setif.

Former champions, RS Berkane are looking at reclaiming the title they lost USMA, as they travel to Libya to take on the unpredictable Abu Salem. This will be an even more special occasion for Libyan football as this marks the return of CAF Inter-Club football to the nation who have had to play their matches away from home.

Headlining the Super Sunday fixtures is of course the Egyptian derby, as 2019 champions, Zamalek will be looking at ending the continental trophy drought when they take on newcomers, Modern Future FC in what promises to be a highly entertaining affair.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Quarter-Final Fixtures:

Friday, 29 March

18h00 GMT | Simba SC v Al Ahly SC

Saturday, 30 March

13h00 GMT | TP Mazembe v Atletico Petroleos

18h00 GMT | Young Africans v Mamelodi Sundowns

21h00 GMT | Esperance v Asec Mimosas

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures, Sunday, 31 March | First Leg Fixtures