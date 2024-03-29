ModernGhana logo
Novak Djokovic splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic

By BBC
Goran Ivanisevic right coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic before Novak Djokovic left
Goran Ivanisevic (right) coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic before Novak Djokovic (left)

World number one Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic became Djokovic's main coach in March 2022, having worked with him alongside long-time mentor Marian Vajda since 2018.

Serb Djokovic has won a joint-record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has made a disappointing start to 2024.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago," Djokovic said on Instagram.

"Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid."

Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, suffered a third-round defeat by world number 123 Luka Nardi at Indian Wells this month, then withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open, citing a need to balance his "private and professional schedule".

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo," Djokovic said.

"In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year-end no1 rankings, record-breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?"

Croat Ivanisevic was nominated for the ATP Coach of the Year in 2023, having helped Djokovic to three of the four Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic shares the record for Grand Slam singles titles with Margaret Court.

The French Open, which starts on 26 May, is the next Grand Slam in the calendar.

