Fatawu Dauda opens up on how 2008 AFCON helped him to build a house

Former Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, recently shared insights into how his participation in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) paved the way for significant personal achievements, including the construction of his own home.

Reflecting on his journey as a goalkeeper for both Ashantigold and Legon Cities, Dauda emphasized the transformative impact of representing Ghana on the international stage.

He credited his involvement in the 2008 AFCON, which was hosted in Ghana, as a pivotal moment that positively influenced his life.

Dauda revealed that his participation in the tournament enabled him to realize a dream of building his own house.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him through his involvement with the national team, he highlighted the respect and recognition he receives from people, including police officers, as a testament to the significance of his achievements.

Addressing his audience during his inaugural speech as the Black Stars goalkeeper trainer, Dauda stressed the importance of pursuing one's passions with dedication and perseverance.

He shared how his experience at the 2008 AFCON served as a driving force behind his determination to succeed, leading to his eventual recall to the national team in November 2012 for qualifiers of subsequent AFCON tournaments.

"Because of the national team, when police officers meet me on the road, they stop, salute and exchange pleasantries with me. Think of this, it’s a very deep thing. When doing something, do it with passion because that’s what will keep you going,” he said.

“I went to the 2008 AFCON with Ghana and after that, I was out of the team for so many years. But with what I got from the 2008 AFCON, I managed to build my own house. My father and mother had a house but I realised that it’s a family property and I have sisters and brothers so I went to get my own house.

“Going for national assignments was a big motivation for me, so, I kept pushing until November 2012 when I got called up for the qualifier of the 2012 and 2013 AFCONs," he added.