13th African Games: ‘It's time to review the input, output and outcome’ — SWAG

Sports News Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana SWAG
Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)

Ghana needs to undertake a review of its hosting and performance at the just-ended 13th African Games in Accra as it looks to sustain and build on progress made, noted the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

SWAG said the multi-sport event was a success for the country but added that more work is needed going forward.

In a statement dated March 28, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah said "this is the time to review the input, output and outcome of the Games, the need to plan and get to work early to spare the country the unnecessary anxiety and criticisms that heralded the start of the Games."

Ghana finished 6th on the medal table with 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Over 5,000 athletes from African nations competed in 29 sports at facilities built specifically for the Games.

It was the first time the country hosted the major continental competition. SWAG praised organizers, athletes and spectators for delivering a "job well done."

However, Kwabena Yeboah warned that simply ending celebrations is not enough and ongoing discussions are needed to maintain sports infrastructure like that constructed in Borteyman for an estimated cost of millions.

Past experiences have seen world-class facilities built for events later fall into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance budgets.

With this in mind, SWAG wants Ghana to learn lessons from the review process.

