We must play intelligently to avoid silly cards, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has vowed to deal with the indiscipline among his players.

His comments come after his side suffered three red cards in the two games in their friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

Jerome Opoku was sent off in the defeat to Nigeria while Alidu Seidu and Mohammed Salisu also received marching off others in the stalemate against Uganda.

Addo, while praising his team's recent aggression believes they would need to avoid it becoming a challenge for themselves or the team.

"The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard, play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have to address and work on," said the gaffer.

The break also saw Ghana's winless run extend to seven games but with a lot of positives to take from the performance.

"The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third," Addo added.

"Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good."

The Black Stars will now turn their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

