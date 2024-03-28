Black Stars: We picked positive and negative answers from Nigeria, Uganda games, says Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has underscored the significance of the recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, stressing that they have provided valuable insights into various lingering questions about the team.

Despite returning to the helm of the national team, the Dortmund talent coach faced disappointment in the March friendlies, suffering a 2-1 loss to Nigeria's Super Eagles and managing only a 2-2 draw against Uganda's Cranes.

These matches were anticipated to lay the groundwork for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June 2024. Addo, however, remains optimistic about the potential for change in the team dynamics over the coming months, based on his observations from the friendly encounters.

While banking on the return of key players sidelined by injury during the Morocco trip, Addo acknowledges that the friendly matches highlighted certain issues within the team and provided insights into addressing them.

"From now until June, we will closely monitor the players; there will be extensive discussions with them as well," he remarked after the Uganda game. "We anticipate the return of key players, which will bolster our squad strength in June, enabling us to launch a renewed offensive."

"We've gained clarity on numerous unresolved questions from these two matches. Both positive and negative aspects were revealed, and we'll address them accordingly. With the potential return of several absent players, our squad could significantly strengthen, presenting a formidable challenge against Mali and the Central African Republic," Addo added.

Ghana's winless streak extends to seven games, with their last victory dating back to November 2023 against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium during the opening of the 2026 World Cup qualification, secured by Inaki Williams' late header.

In June, when Addo will officially commence his 34-month contract as the permanent Black Stars coach, Ghana will confront Mali and the Central African Republic. Additionally, the team will engage in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in subsequent fixtures, competing against other African nations.