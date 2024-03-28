ModernGhana logo
Kenpong Academy sends three players to French side, Bastia

Three emerging talents hailing from the Kenpong Football Academy have embarked on an exciting journey to FC Bastia in France, signalling a significant milestone in their football careers.

Among them is Richard Okyere, a poised midfielder known for his precision on the field, alongside Bossman Afirim Debra, a forward brimming with untapped potential, and Abdul Razak Nuhu, a solid defender known for his unwavering resolve. This trio represents the Academy's commitment to fostering talent and showcasing it on the international stage.

Their departure signifies the beginning of a promising collaboration between Kenpong and FC Bastia, aimed at nurturing young footballers from Ghana and providing them with opportunities abroad. This initiative marks the first of many foreign training programs designed to complement the local training efforts of the Academy.

The journey abroad is not just about individual growth but also about adding value to the players for potential future transfers. As they venture into unknown territory, they carry the hopes and dreams of their academy and their nation, demonstrating the unifying power of football across borders.

The Kenpong Football Academy, located in Winneba, was established with the vision of training and developing young football talents to thrive in the ever-evolving global football landscape. This maiden trip abroad sets a precedent for future training programs, promising regular opportunities for players to expand their skills and experiences on an international level.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

