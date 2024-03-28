ModernGhana logo
28.03.2024 Boxing

ITO George Lamptey commends IBA, AFBC and medalists at 13th African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Former Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President, Mr. George Lamptey has expressed his sincere gratitude to the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) for a very successful African Games in Ghana.

He said the 13th African Games was excellent and the whole world saw how Ghanaians love boxing and even supported other nations when their national anthems were played.

Mr. Lamptey who is the only Ghanaian International Technical Officer (ITO) thanked the Africa Boxing Confederation for his appointment and great organization of the Games with the presence of the President from Ethiopia who saluted the fans for their superb support.

“I also wish to thank the leadership and executive members of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) for the opportunity to do the course and participate in the Games”.

Mr. Lamptey who was one of the busiest officials during the Games also thanked the leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee for supporting him in taking such a course which resulted in his appointment from the AFBC and the mother body, IBA.

He commended other international technical officials for their support for a successful tournament.

“This is my first appointment as an international technical official at the 13th African Games after I led Ghana Boxing to win the first medal in almost 30 years in Tokyo, Japan. I wish to appreciate my role in the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing” he expressed.

Finally, he congratulated the Local Organising Committee led by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare and the entire Team Ghana led by the CDM, Mr. Ernest Danso.

